“Scam, Fraud, and Identity Theft” at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join us on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m., at the Springfield Town Library, for a presentation on scams, fraud, and identity theft. Learn how to protect yourself from these threats – don’t be a victim, be informed.

This presentation will cover types of scams, fraud, and identity theft. Attendees will learn about the types of scams that exist, how to identify them, and how to protect yourself from falling victim to prevalent scams, fraud, and identity theft. Better Business Bureau (BBB) will also cover the free resources they offer related to this presentation topic, such as BBB’s free scam tracker, where consumers can report or look up a scam, and read the latest scam news and tips. This presentation will also give attendees resources on being proactive, and avoiding scams by taking action.

Mary Kohn works for Better Business Bureau in eastern Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, and Vermont, as a community relations and marketing specialist in Vermont. She loves to help people make smarter decisions in the marketplace, and educate both consumers and businesses on how BBB can help make an impact in a meaningful way.

This event is free and open to the public. To sign up for a reminder, visit www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.