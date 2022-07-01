Saxtons River July 4 pie contest

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – In conjunction with the Saxtons River Fourth of July celebration, a pie-baking contest will be held. Bakers are invited to submit their delicious creations for judging by the International Union of Pie Judges, Saxtons River, Vt., a self-appointed cohort of pie connoisseurs. All pies are welcome; we require only a crust and a filling. Please surprise us with your traditional summer standards as well as unexpected interpretations of the “pie.”

Pies are to be delivered to 22 Main St., Saxtons River, Vt., the old St. Edmunds Catholic Church, between 7:30–9:30 a.m. on July 4. Parking on Main Street will be prohibited, so plan to walk your pie a block or so. The judges will sample each pie and give scores for overall presentation, flavor, quality of the crust, quality of the filling, and creativity. Please include the recipe for your pie so it can be included in the upcoming Saxtons River Pie Contest Cookbook, an addition to the contest for 2023.

Once here, please stick around for the 5K race, parade, music, and street fair. The winner of the contest will be announced from the bandstand around 10:30 a.m. and awarded a basket of baking goodies, including an apron with the logo for the 2022 Saxtons River Fourth of July theme, the “Roaring Twenties.” This year’s contest is sponsored by the Saxtons River Village Market. We appreciate the support and contributions made by the market’s proprietor, Brandy Tucker-Crowson.

Slices and whole pies will be sold after the judging is complete. Proceeds will benefit the 2023 Saxtons River Fourth of July celebration. To learn more about this year’s Saxtons River Fourth of July celebration, visit www.villagesquarebooks.com/event/saxtons-river-4th-july-

2022-5k-parade-street-fair-music.

Questions about the pie contest can be directed to Anne manner-McLarty at anne@heurista.com.