SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Mark your calendars for a fantastic day of flavor and fun at the Saxtons River Chili Fest. This exciting event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28, beginning at 12 p.m., at the 24 Main Street Community Building, Saxtons River, Vt.

Do you think your chili has what it takes to win? Enter the competition by emailing serenberta@gmail.com for your chance to showcase your culinary skills.

Enjoy an array of activities, including our chili cook-off, fun fair, mini golf, silent auction, quilt raffle, and 50-50 raffle. Dance the day away with music provided by WOOL91.5 Blacksheep Radio, and join us in the assembly hall at 2:30 p.m. for Pleasant Valley Cabaret, a variety show of local acts.

Chili Cook-Off tickets are affordably priced for adults, and discounted for children 12 and under. Bring the whole family for a special rate.

Everyone is invited to join in on the fun, and your chili cook-off ticket automatically sets you up to participate as a judge. This is an event you won’t want to miss.