Saxtons River Art Guild workshops

CHESTER, Vt. – As a closing event to the Saxtons River Art Guild exhibition at the Whiting Library, on Saturday, March 2, the guild will present a colored pencil demonstration in the morning, from 10-11:30 a.m., and then a “Painting with Primaries in Watercolor” workshop in the afternoon, from 12:30-2 p.m. There are no fees for either the colored pencil demonstration or the watercolor workshop.

From 10-11:30 a.m., Liz Winchester-Larson will do a colored pencil demonstration with a focus on still-life subjects. Liz will work from a small still-life setup to show how she applies many layers to achieve rich color and intricate detail. Liz exhibits her award-winning paintings in shows throughout the New England area. She is a member of the Colored Pencil Society of America, the Monadnock Area Artists Association, the Nashua Area Artists Association, and the Saxtons River Art Guild. This is an informal drop-in event, registration is not required.

From 12:30-2 p.m., Donna Lund will lead a workshop called “Painting with Primaries in Watercolor.” Limiting the palette can help with color decisions and create paintings with perfect color harmony. By creating a color wheel, we can explore the variety of colors available from a simple combination of yellow, red, and blue. All abilities are welcome, and all materials will be provided. Join us as we learn about and play with color.

Donna Bascom Lund enjoys many creative activities, but is most drawn to working with watercolors. Favorite subjects are landscape, nature, and an occasional old barn rendered in watercolor or soft pastels. She is an active member of the Saxtons River Art Guild and the Walpole Artisans Co-op in Walpole, N.H. Examples of her work can be seen at www.facebook.com/donnabascomlund.

Registration for the watercolor workshop is required; there is space for six to eight participants, supplies will be provided. Please call the library at 802-875-2277 to register.