Saxtons River Art Guild portrait workshop

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Saxtons River Art Guild (SRAG) announces a one-day workshop given by Vermont watercolorist Robert J. O’Brien on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the United Church of Bellows Falls, 8 School Street in Bellows Falls, Vt., from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Workshop fees are discounted for SRAG members. SRAG will have coffee and tea, please bring a lunch.

The theme of the workshop is “Portraits.” The human portrait will be explored in this workshop. Painting from a photographic reference, students will learn how to paint a portrait with all of its nuances and subtleties in watercolor, using a layering process. For a demonstration, Robert will paint a finished portrait, while explaining each step of the painting process. Please bring your watercolors, paper, and a reference photo featuring a person to work from. You will be working on your own artwork as Robert does his demonstration. A critique and class discussion will be held at the end of the session. If needed, Robert will have several reference photos available to work from. This is open to all abilities, with some drawing and watercolor experience suggested. O’Brien has been painting in watercolor for over 40 years, and is a popular workshop instructor. More information and images of his artworks can be found on his website, www.robertjobrien.com.

For workshop registration or more information, please contact Carolyn Berglund at poohbear@ne.rr.com. Masks and Covid vaccinations are suggested for those attending the SRAG workshops.