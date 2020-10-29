Savings Bank of Walpole volunteers during Connecticut River cleanup

WALPOLE, N.H. – Savings Bank of Walpole is proud to recognize the efforts of employees and community volunteers who stepped up and participated in the recent Connecticut River Conservancy’s Source to Sea Cleanup. This is the first year the bank was a sponsor of the annual cleanup effort, which took place during the month of September in both Winchester and Walpole.

CRC’s Source to Sea Cleanup is an annual trash cleanup of the Connecticut River and tributaries across the four-state watershed – New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.

“Keeping our community and environment clean is so important and many SBW employees were excited to lend their support to the CRC’s cleanup efforts,” says Danielle Ruffo, community engagement officer for Savings Bank of Walpole. “It was a great team effort by all – and it was inspiring for us to work alongside Brett Morrison and Kathy Urffer from CRC, along with Ben Hoy from the Walpole Recycling Center, and Kara Dexter, who is a resident and longtime advocate for trash cleanup in the Walpole area. Without our community partners the cleanup and disposal of the trash would not have been as successful.”

Ruffo notes that the cleanup in Walpole resulted in the collection of 125 tires alone. Employees from the bank then worked closely with Ben and the Recycling Center to ensure the tires were disposed of in an environmentally friendly manner.

“This is an event we want others to be aware of in our community and it will definitely be an annual volunteer event for SBW employees and hopefully community members,” says Ruffo.

For more than 60 years, the Connecticut River Conservancy has been a powerful force for positive environmental change in New England. A 501(c)(3) organization, CRC is the voice for the Connecticut River watershed, collaborating with partners across four states to protect and advocate for rivers as well as educate and engage communities.