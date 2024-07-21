Savings Bank of Walpole to host community cookouts

WALPOLE, N.H. – Savings Bank of Walpole will host a series of three community cookouts in Keene, Walpole, and Winchester as a way to say thank you to both customers and the community.

On Sunday, Aug. 11, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., the bank will serve free hot dogs, chips, and drinks on the Green in Walpole. The cookout will be followed by a musical performance from the River Valley Dance Band.

Other cookouts will be hosted on Friday, July 19, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., at 84 Marlboro Street in Keene, and on Thursday, Aug. 8, from 5-6 p.m., at the Main Street Gazebo in Winchester.

“Our Community Cookouts are SBW’s way of thanking our customers, friends, and neighbors in the Monadnock Region,” said Mark Bodin, president of Savings Bank of Walpole. “They’re always terrific family-friendly events.”

Savings Bank of Walpole offers a wide range of financial products, including services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. Savings Bank of Walpole is an equal housing lender, and member of the FDIC. For more information, visit www.walpolebank.com or call 603-352-1822.