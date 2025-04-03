Savings Bank of Walpole photo contest

REGION – Savings Bank of Walpole (SBW) is excited to announce a call for entries for its 2025 Community Calendar Photo Contest. The contest began on Tuesday, April 1, and runs through Saturday, May 31.

As SBW proudly marks 150 years as the Monadnock Region’s local bank, this annual contest – now in its seventh year – continues to celebrate the people, places, and events that make our community special. Winning photos will showcase New Hampshire’s beauty and charm, with a special focus on local events, attractions, venues, and businesses that highlight the distinct character of our state, especially the Monadnock Region.

Chosen images will be featured in a 2026 wall calendar, as well as on Savings Bank of Walpole’s other marketing platforms. Photos may also be selected for holiday cards and note cards. A $100 cash prize will be awarded for each winning photo, and contestants can submit up to a maximum of 10 entries. All submissions will be done electronically. Decisions will be based on suitability of the subject, quality of the photography, and adherence to the purpose of the contest.

“This is our seventh year holding the contest, and we’ve seen so many beautiful photos – we encourage photographers of all skill levels to show us their local spirit by submitting entries,” says Danielle Ruffo, vice president of community engagement and marketing. “We appreciate the community’s involvement, and look forward to another great year of impressive photos.”

All eligible entries should be submitted electronically through a dedicated link on SBW’s website. Visit www.walpolebank.com/photocontest for complete contest rules, details, and a link to upload photos. No payment or purchase is required to enter or win. Images must be submitted by Saturday, May 31.