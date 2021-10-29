Savings Bank of Walpole announces annual photo contest winners

KEENE, N.H. – Savings Bank of Walpole is excited to announce the winners of their third annual photo contest. Selected photos will be featured in the bank’s 2022 community calendar as well as on their website and social media. Images will also be included in desk calendars, holiday cards, and note cards. Calendars will be available to the public by late November in all branch offices.

“For the third year in a row, the photo contest was a big hit!” noted Danielle Ruffo, community engagement officer at Savings Bank of Walpole. “We had such a tremendous response and are impressed with the submissions we received. The photos were incredible, as they not only capture the unique character of our state and our community, but they really showcase the talent of our local artists.”

Winners of SBW’s 2021 Community Calendar Contest, which will be featured in the 2022 calendar, include Cynthia Morelli of Keene, Kimberly Drone of Keene, Karen Hope of Marlborough, Michael Dugas of Winchester, Donna Rabideau of Keene, Kyla Scheck of Keene, Scott Stevens of Milford, and Betsy Zimmerli of Keene.

Some of these winners won multiple photos in our calendar. The winners of our contest for website and notecard images include Kimberly Drone of Keene, Donna Arseneault of Swanzey, Donna Rabideau of Keene, Dan Millbauer of Peterborough, Richard Pastor of Jaffrey, and Melissa Jette of Center Barnstead.

For more information, visit www.walpolebank.com or call 603-352-1822.