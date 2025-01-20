SAPCC Workforce Training Center opens to community

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Area Parent Child Center (SAPCC) Workforce Development and Training Center, previously known as KJ’s Banquet Hall, is excited to announce that its versatile event space is now available for rent to local organizations and the general public. With a capacity to host over 100 guests, the venue is ideal for trainings, meetings, community events, and family-oriented celebrations.

Located conveniently at 51 Jack and Jill Lane in North Springfield, Vt., the training center features a modern and adaptable layout designed to meet the needs of a variety of events. Whether planning a workshop, seminar, networking event, or children’s birthday party, renters will find the space accommodating and affordable.

“We’re thrilled to share our space with the community,” said Angela Kelley, coordinator of workforce development. “Our goal has always been to support personal and professional growth. By making our venue available for public use, we’re expanding that mission to bring people together in meaningful ways.”

Features and amenities include seating for up to 100 guests, flexible room configuration, audio/visual equipment available, convenient parking, and competitive rental rates.

Prices vary depending on needs, number of attendees, and type of event. More information can be found on the Training Center Usage Inquiry Form located online at www.sapcc-vt.org/services/workforce-development-and-training-center.

The training center is committed to providing a safe, clean, and accessible environment for all events. For additional questions about availability, rental rates, or to schedule a tour, contact Springfield Area Parent Child Center at 802-886-5242, or email sapcc@sapcc-vt.org.