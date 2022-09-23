SAPCC recipient of NBRC grant

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) has approved $24.2 million in new awards to 56 projects across the four-state NBRC region, including portions of Maine, New Hampshire, New York, and all of Vermont. The awards are part of the annual State Economic & Infrastructure Development (SEID) grant round. These projects are matched by public and private investments, resulting in $144.39 Million in total investment in this region.

The 2022 SEID grant round was among the NBRC’s most competitive to date. As one of only fourteen of Vermont’s recipients, the Springfield Area Parent Child Center (SAPCC) is thrilled to be awarded $196,732.50. This is half of what is needed for their project, which hopes to expand their infrastructure by purchasing another building so they can continue to increase capacity within the Learning Together program, as well as provide early childhood educational (ECE) professional development to current and future educators. SAPCC is eager to continue building collaborative community partnerships to enhance these efforts and support children and families throughout the region.

This year marks 30 years that SAPCC has been building bridges of support for children, families, and caregivers. They continue to expand their programming to meet the increasing needs of families in southern Windsor and northern Windham counties. 11 years ago, when they built their current facility, they never imagined how far they would grow. Today, they have run out of space, employing over 35 professionals and supporting over 4,000 individuals each year with concrete supports, education, and developmental services. If you wish to support their next phase of development, please visit www.sapcc-vt.org, email sapcc@sapcc-vt.org, or call 802-886-5242.