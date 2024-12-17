SAPCC actively recruiting board members

NORTH SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Area Parent Child Center (SAPCC) is actively recruiting volunteer board members who support our mission to build bridges of support for children, families, and caregivers in our service area.

SAPCC is one of 15 nonprofit, community-based organizations that make up the Vermont Parent Child Center Network (VPCCN). Centers provide support and education to families with young children to address local needs in the communities they serve.

The dedicated leaders and professional staff at SAPCC deliver a wide variety of programs and services to help children get off to a healthy start and promote their wellbeing, while building on each family’s strengths.

Current programs include HEART, which provides mental health and other support throughout pregnancy and beyond, and DULCE, which offers resources and support to families with newborns at Mt. Ascutney Pediatrics in Windsor.

The Children’s Integrated Services team provides in-home or on-site visits for families with children who have medical conditions or developmental delays, along with family or parenting support, mental health, and preventative nursing services.

Parenting classes, support groups, resources, and information for parents and caregivers are also provided. Welcome Baby Bags full of gifts and resources, and a free diaper and formula bank are available.

The onsite Playworks Child Center is a five-star-rated early childhood education program for children from 6 weeks to 6 years of age. Childcare Support Services include referral and financial assistance for childcare, summer camp, and before/after school care for children ages 0 to 12 years old. Playgroups are held regularly in various locations for young children and their siblings. Free books are sent to homes each month through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program.

Tienna’s Closet is a free community clothing closet for children and adults. The Workforce Development Program offers professional development opportunities for the community at the onsite training center in North Springfield.

Volunteer board service is one of the many ways community members can support this important work.

Board member responsibilities include providing big picture oversight and stewardship of SAPCC, supporting and collaborating with the administrative and managerial teams, and continually assessing ways to improve, grow, and evolve the organization.

SAPCC is seeking new board members with a variety of skills and expertise, including fundraising and development, legal, finance, human resources, and nonprofit management and administration. First-time board member candidates and those with prior nonprofit board experience are welcome. Orientation and training will be provided.

Board members serve on one of three standing committees – internal affairs, external affairs, or governance – which typically meet monthly to address their specific areas of responsibility. The full board also meets monthly. Most meetings are virtual.

Board members are required to reside within the SAPCC service area, which includes the following towns and villages in Windsor and Windham counties: Andover, Ascutney, Baltimore, Bellows Falls, Brownsville, Cavendish, Chester, Grafton, Londonderry, Ludlow, North Springfield, Perkinsville, Plymouth, Proctorsville, Reading, Rockingham, Saxtons River, Springfield, Weathersfield, West Windsor, Westminster, Weston, Windham, and Windsor.

Individuals who reside in the SAPCC service area, and who share the organization’s commitment to supporting children and families through the services SAPCC provides, are encouraged to apply for a seat on the board.

For more information about board service, and to request an application, email BOD@sapcc-vt.org.

To learn more about SAPCC, visit www.sapcc-vt.org.