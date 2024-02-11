SAPA TV introduces free community library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – SAPA TV, the Springfield area’s public access TV station, is pleased to announce the introduction of its own free library. Members of the community are welcome to browse the books and take home any that catch their fancy.

The titles are yours to keep, although you can also return them if you wish. Donations are welcome, up to five books per person per day. There are no limits on how many books you can take home.

SAPA also continues to maintain a free library of music on CD and cassette. Visitors are welcome to browse or donate to both libraries any time during the station’s operating hours, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on weekdays.