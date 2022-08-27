SAPA TV grand re-opening

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Friday, Sept. 16, SAPA TV will be re-opening its doors at its brand new location at 335 River St., Springfield, Vt. The community is invited to celebrate the occasion and experience the beautiful new site firsthand. The event will be from 4–7 p.m. at 335 River St.

After being in the Springfield High School since 1998, SAPA TV moved to its River Street location at the end of 2021 and has been constructing the space into a brand new television studio. They are so excited to re-open their doors to the community to show off the hugely expanded facility.

The grand re-opening will have local music, food, and tours of the new studio. Questions and RSVPs should be directed to info@sapatv.org.