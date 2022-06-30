Sammy Pierce Memorial Scholarship Winners

CHESTER, Vt. – Kimberly Cummings, Green Mountain Union High School 2022 Class President and Student Government Officer, was awarded a $1,000 Sammy Pierce Scholarship for her volunteer activities as a Junior Counselor at the Green Mountain Conservation Camp for the past four years, and her work as a peer tutor for students in grades 7–12 in all levels of math, including AP Calculus.

In her junior year, Kimberly participated in the Governor’s Institute of Engineering and collected and analyzed solar data, designed and built wind and water turbines, and planned a renewable energy grid for Vermont. This year, she is a recipient of the NASA Space Grant Undergraduate Scholarship.

Kimberly will be attending the Worcester Polytechnic Institute for Computer Science. Kimberly is the daughter of Angela Hurd and John Cummings of Chester, Vt.

Ariana Wunderle, a graduating senior at Bellows Falls Union High School, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship in recognition of her volunteer activities with children and youth as a participating member and mentor for current and new members of the nonprofit organization, Circus Smirkus.

From an early age, growing up in a family of circus and performing artists, Ariana has performed throughout New England and raised funds for

outreach programs such as Make-A-Wish and Children’s Hospitals. Her performances and interaction with audiences of children of all ages and local community families has brought joy to others and a deep sense of satisfaction to herself, at being able to make a positive impact on the world.

Ariana will be attending Ithaca College’s Exploratory Program in September, which will give her the option of declaring a major at a later date. Ariana is the daughter of Troy and Sara Wunderle of Chester, Vt.