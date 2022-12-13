RVTC Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Program holds Mastercam training

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Students in RVTC’s Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Program joined area professionals during Mastercam training this Dec. 7 and 8.

The Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering program at the River Valley Technical Center partnered with Technical Education Solutions, LLC from Astonia, Conn., to bring industry level training in Mastercam to the RVTC service region. 11 professionals from the region participated in this training on Wednesday, Dec. 7 and Thursday, Dec. 8.

Mastercam is the leading software in the United States for Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM). CAM is used to generate Computer Numerical Control (CNC) tool paths that allow machining centers, mills and lathes, to create complex three-dimensional parts. Mastercam uses a three-dimensional, parametric model of a part or product to identify geometry, pockets, holes, profiles, etc., that needs to be subtractively machined in order to produce a finished part. Parametric models can also be generated in Mastercam or they can be imported from other softwares like SolidWorks and Fusion 360.

The need for Mastercam training was identified during a recent AM&E Program Advisory meeting in November. Most Mastercam training in New England is only offered in larger, urban areas like Boston, Mass. or Hartford, Conn. Technical Education Solutions sent one of their top trainers to Springfield to run this training. Participants used the highly specialized CAD, Computer Aided Drafting, lab that is part of the AM&E program. The training went for eight hours each day, over the two days. The training was designed to bring Mastercam users from the novice to intermediate level. Some participants also experimented with fourth and fifth axis programming, which is considered an advanced Mastercam application.

Two secondary students from the AM&E program, along with their instructor, Christopher Gray, also participated in the training. These students got to work alongside practicing engineers from GS Precision in Brattleboro and Keene; Chroma Technology in Rockingham and Sonnax Transmissions, also in Rockingham.

As an added perk, the participants in this training were able to enjoy an outstanding lunch at the River Valley Cafe, the RVTC’s in-house restaurant, run by the culinary arts program.

Hopefully this pilot training will be the first of many partnerships between industry, education, and training companies.

For more information about the River Valley Technical Center, our programs, or adult training opportunities, check out our website at www.rvtc.org.