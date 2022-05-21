Ruth Foster, 1956-2022

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Ruth Foster of Rockingham, Vt. was born on Oct. 31, 1956, in Springfield, Vt. She passed away at Brigham and Women’s hospital in Boston, Mass. on May 2, 2022.

Ruth is survived by her husband Edward Foster, her daughter Beth Muzzey, son-in-law Travis Muzzey, son David Foster, daughter-in-law Christina Clayton, and two grandchildren Kiera Bathrick and Logen Patten. Ruth is also survived by her brother Richard Lafayette, sister Janice Vojtecky, sister Sandy McGivern, brother-in-law Reg McGivern, brother Mark Lafayette, sister-in-law Deb Lafayette, sister Janet Yarosevich, bother-in-law John Yarosevich, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Ruth was predeceased by her parents Francis and Ruth Lafayette, brother Joe Lafayette, sister Francis Anderson, sister-in-law Trilla Lafayette, and sister-in-law Pat Lafayette.

Ruth graduated from Bellows Falls Union High school and, shortly after graduating, she married her high school sweetheart Edward Foster on June 21, 1975. They had many wonderful years together. Ruth worked at Vermont Custom Cabinetry for many years building beautiful kitchens until she retired. She was a very talented wood worker who took great pride in everything she built. Ruth enjoyed gardening both vegetables and flowers and she enjoyed sitting on her swing by her pond watching her goldfish. Ruth was a great cook and a very talented baker who enjoyed making food and sweets for friends and family. She had a very kind heart and always tried to see the best in people. She loved animals of all sorts and had many pets over the years. Her cat Rosie misses her very much as we all do. Ruth was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, and friend to many and will be missed always.

If you would like to donate in her honor, you can donate to Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society in Windsor, Vt., it is an animal rescue and a great place for pets in need. The family will be hosting a celebration of life for Ruth at the Bartonsville Grange in Rockingham, Vt on June 5 from 1–4 p.m., 116 Upper Bartonsville Rd., Rockingham, Vt. We welcome all friends and family to come look at pictures and share some memories. Please, if for any reason you are not feeling well, do not come as we do not want anyone at risk to get sick. Thank you.