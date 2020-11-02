Rotary International Awards help two area hospitals

BRATTLEBORO/TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Thanks to generous grants made by the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International to Medline Industries Inc., Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital have been able to purchase disposable isolation gowns for use by medical providers at no cost to the hospitals.

“It means so much to all of us who work at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital, and to the patients that we serve, that the Rotary Foundation has made this grant award to Medline on our behalf,” said Andrea Seaton, Grace Cottage’s chief development officer.

“We thank all of the members of the Rotary Club of the Deerfield Valley for working so hard to facilitate this grant from Rotary International,” said Gina Pattison, director of development and marketing at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. “We are very pleased to have been included in the Rotary Foundation’s Covid-19 Global Grant program.”

“Our members are so appreciative of all of the work that essential frontline workers have been doing to keep us all as safe and healthy as possible during the pandemic,” said Bob Pavia, president of the Rotary Club of the Deerfield Valley. “We are happy to be able to help care for and protect the people of our communities through this grant to Medline via Rotary International which benefits our wonderful community hospitals.”