Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce’s annual Governor’s Luncheon

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Honorable Phil Scott, Governor of Vermont, will virtually “visit” Springfield Monday, Feb. 22 to speak, answer questions, and exchange ideas with our community.

Brought to you by the Rotary Club of Springfield in collaboration with the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce, the annual Governor’s Luncheon is a longstanding local tradition providing area business professionals with an opportunity to raise questions and hear the latest news coming out of Montpelier. Due to current circumstances, we will not be having an in-person banquet – this year’s event will be held virtually.

The “luncheon” virtual meeting is open to Rotarians, Chamber members, and their employees. Guests from the general public are welcome to RSVP as a guest of a member. This year’s event is free of charge. For registration information, please contact the Chamber by email at alice@springfieldvt.com.