Rockingham to vote at special town meeting

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Tuesday, June 11, at 6 p.m., the Rockingham Selectboard met in the lower theater for their regular monthly meeting.

One of the first orders of business was presented by board member Elijah Zimmer, who proposed the town honor John Moisis, the founder of the Andrews Inn, one of the first LGBTQ establishments dedicated to the community in Vermont, by proclaiming June as John Moisis LGBTQ Pride Month in Rockingham. The motion, seconded by selectboard member John Dunbar, carried.

The Windham County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) was awarded a contract by the town for law enforcement services, at a cost of $6,000.

The board granted reduced fee requests from the Bellows Falls Union High School Alumni Association, and Friends for Change: Youth Center of Bellows Falls for use of the Waypoint Center. Friends for Change will hold a three-day event at the center on Aug. 21, 22, and 23.

Bellows Falls artist Charlie Hunter has entered into an agreement with the town to loan out his original artwork, to be displayed at the downtown conferences, with all works for sale.

Town manager Scott Pickup gave the board an update on the new procedure at the town recycling center regarding separating glass from recyclables. The transfer station has added a dumpster and signage indicating where glass should now be deposited. The town also published a press release in The Shopper Newspaper to alert residents.

Selectboard member Peter Golec reported that the town currently pays $4,000-$5,000 annually to remove food scraps. He mentioned that other towns have started charging for food scraps. Golec also told the board that payroll at the recycling center was an annual cost of $100,000, when the staff used to be volunteer.

Cowan reminded everyone of the special town meeting on June 22, with “one item on the agenda,” which is a vote on when the annual Town Meeting should take place.

The Rockingham Selectboard will hold their next regular meeting on Tuesday, July 23.