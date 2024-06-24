Rockingham Selectboard issues Pride proclamation

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Bellows Falls Pride is pleased to celebrate former Bellows Falls resident John Moisis by recognizing his accomplishments in establishing the historic Andrews Inn. At the Rockingham Selectboard meeting on Tuesday, June 11, members reviewed and approved a request that the month of June be known as the John Moisis Pride Month.

Moisis was an openly gay man his entire life. His much-loved family were prominent business owners of the Hotel Windham. But when the business was in jeopardy of closing in the early 1970s, John stepped in with his usual display of bravado to manifest the Andrews Inn. At a time when it was difficult and dangerous to do so, John created a safe space at the inn for members of the LGBTQ community to gather without fear. This legacy, carried on by Thom Herman and Jeremy Youst until 1984, remains an important touchstone in the history of Bellows Falls and the larger quest for equality.

The Andrews Inn was recognized by the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation with a historic marker, which can be seen at the corner of Rockingham and Bridge Streets, at 36 The Square in downtown Bellows Falls.