Rockingham Recycling Center requires access stickers

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rockingham Recycling Center reminds residents and non-residents that access stickers are required to enter the center on Route 5, south of Bellows Falls. Access Stickers for 2021 are available as of May 10, 2021 and can be obtained at the Rockingham Town Clerk’s Ofﬁce and at the Recycling Center cashier building.

Rockingham residents and non-resident property owners who pay taxes in Rockingham are entitled to two access stickers free of charge. Additional access stickers will be available for purchase. Replacement stickers required because of vehicle accident or windshield replacement can be obtained at no cost with proof of loss required. Proof of residency will be required when obtaining stickers. Each vehicle must have an access sticker displayed on the front vehicle windshield. If a sticker is not displayed, you will be asked to obtain a sticker before using the facility.

The access stickers are required to access the facility even if one is leaving food scraps or recyclables. The only exception to this is for those who are leaving electronic recycling items. The Exchange building was closed because of Covid and continues to be closed until further notice.

The operating costs for the center are funded by the town of Rockingham and its taxpayers. Peter Golec of the Selectboard noted it was not unreasonable for Rockingham to assess an access sticker fee for users from other towns to help pay for running the facility, as is the practice at other town’s facilities.

Golec reminds all users that even if you have an access sticker displayed, you must pay for disposal of household trash, appliances, and other items. There is no charge for items that go into the recycle container. If you have more than five bags of trash for disposal, you maybe asked to weigh on the scales.

Construction and demolition debris will be weighed on the scale. We strongly encourage the use of trash tickets for trash disposal. Cash is not accepted at the trash compactor. Only Rockingham trash tickets may be used to dispose of trash, and these can be purchased at the cashier’s building or the Rockingham Town Clerk’s office. Trash compactor attendants do not have change and will not accept cash. Cash is accepted at the cashier’s building.

Price increases have been discussed and may be increased necessitated by increases in disposal costs. Food scraps separation from regular household trash is mandatory as of July 1. We are currently not charging a fee for disposal at the recycling facility as separation was not mandatory prior to July 1, 2020. A fee may be charged if we see a significant increase in users disposing of food scraps at the facility. We are currently experiencing cost increases in disposal of tires and refrigerant chemicals. If price increases are needed, a further press release will be issued stating the new prices.

The center is in the process of installing directional signs for the compactors, trafﬁc control, parking, and the access sticker requirement. If you do not know where or what can be disposed of at the facility, one of the helpful employees will be able to assist you.