Rockingham Old Home Days seeks vendors

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Rockingham Old Home Days will be held at the Waypoint Center, 17 Depot Street, Bellows Falls, Vt., on Aug. 3, from 1-9:30 p.m.

Vendor spaces are available now. Email info@gfrcc.org or debra.gfrcc@gmail.com, or call 802-463-4280 for a vendor registration form and more details. Reservations and payments must be received by July 24.

Setup is from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Booths are 10-foot by 10-foot spaces. Vendors are responsible for tables, tents/pop-ups, chairs, extension cords, trash cans, and trash removal. Please advise us if you require electricity to operate your booth. Please do not offer silly string, knives, or weapons of any kind for resale or as prizes. The chamber reserves the right to serve popcorn, water, and lemonade.