Rockingham Old Home Days festivities

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce (GFRCC) presents the 47th Rockingham Old Home Days, Friday – Sunday, Aug. 2-4. There will be special events each day at the Waypoint Center, featuring the annual fireworks on Saturday.

Friday, Aug. 2 –

The Fish Ladder will be open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Learn about the Connecticut River watershed and the regional ecology, and take a peek beneath the waters in this immersive experience.

Ice cream sundae bar, from 5-6:30 p.m., at the First Baptist Church.

Family Carnival featuring food and games, from 6-9 p.m., at Rockingham Recreation.

Saturday, Aug. 3 –

The Fish Ladder will be open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Learn about the Connecticut River watershed and the regional ecology, and take a peek beneath the waters in this immersive experience.

Grammy Kitty’s House Show will take place at 12:45 p.m.

Bellows Falls in Time, a guided tour with Sam, at 1 p.m.

Touch-a-Truck from 1-4 p.m.

Dari Joy’s ice cream eating contest and Athens Pizza eating contest at 1:30 p.m.

Walk the Rock with Besty at 2 p.m.

Bilbo bike from 3-6 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Live music at the Waypoint Center will feature The Milkhouse Heaters at 1 p.m., Intercept at 2:30 p.m., and MV19 at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4 –

The 118th Rockingham Meeting House Pilgrimage, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For more information, call GFRCC at 802-463-4280, email info@gfrcc.org, or visit www.grfcc.org.