Rockingham Library’s January read

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Pick up a copy of “Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead” by Olga Tokarczuk, winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature, today, so you can join the discussion on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m.

In an outlying village in Poland, Janina translates William Blake, studies astrology, watches over the vacation homes of city dwellers, and keeps to herself. Her neighbors dislike her because of her cranky attitude. When one villager turns up dead, and then more bodies appear, Janina becomes part of the murder investigation. She’s convinced she knows “who done it.”

Annie Proulx calls this novel “extraordinary,” and goes on to say, “Tokarczuk’s novel is funny, vivid, dangerous, and disturbing, and it raises some fierce questions about human behavior. My sincere admiration for her brilliant work.”

For more information, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call the library at 802-463-4270, or stop by the library at 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls.