Rockingham Library welcomes new director

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rockingham Library is pleased to announce that Ian Graham was selected by the Board of Trustees as its new director. He assumed this position Nov. 1.

After working in college and university libraries for the past 20 years, Graham has turned his enthusiasm to public libraries, which he believes to be one of the key cultural centers of a community, where residents come to satisfy curiosities, deepen knowledge, develop new skills, and expand their world. His primary objectives as Rockingham Library’s director are to make sure that patrons can take pride in and are satisfied by their library and that staff are supported in meeting these goals.

Trustee board chair Ellen Taetzsch states, “Ian comes to our library with a lot of great experience running libraries, but perhaps the most exciting thing is his enthusiasm for the library and getting to know our town better. I hope you will take a moment to meet him, share your stories, and welcome him to Rockingham.”

In his positions at both the Brown University and Wellesley College libraries, Graham worked in all aspects of the library field, from cataloging and circulation to building oversight, budget management, and collection development. His experience as an archivist and his excitement in preparing exhibitions will help further public engagement with the library’s Historical Collection.

Former Library Director Celina Houlne stepped down after 14 years at the library. She has worked alongside Graham to ensure a seamless transition of library services.

Graham says, “The position of library director for the Rockingham Free Public Library is clearly unique and special.” He looks forward to “helping to continue Rockingham Library’s excellence.”