Rockingham Library to host discussion circle about incarceration

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Saturday, Sept. 28, at 2 p.m., the Rockingham Library will host a discussion circle exploring the realities of life while incarcerated, the challenges of re-entering society afterwards, and the meaningfulness of creating art during these life adjustments. Two women who work closely with incarcerated persons in Vermont, Heather Newcomb of Vermont Works for Women and Mel Dawson of Greater Falls Community Justice Center, will share their perspectives, and answer any questions. A number of formerly incarcerated persons might also join in. The public is invited to take part in this conversation. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, or stop by the library at 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls, Vt.