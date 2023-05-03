Rockingham Library to hold fair housing workshop

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Stop by the Rockingham Library on Friday, May 12, from 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. to learn more about fair housing and your rights, to shape statewide housing policies with your feedback, and to connect with a local nonprofit for housing resources and help. The Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development will be hosting an information table staffed by friendly, well-informed persons ready to hear what you have to say and share related state resources. This table will be set up on the library’s main floor.