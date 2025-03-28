Rockingham Library Poetry Open Mic

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Calling all poetry lovers, it’s time to get ready for Rockingham Library’s Poetry Open Mic. Rustle up some poems by a favorite author. Dig out some poems you’ve penned over the years. Sharpen your pencils – and your wits – to write some original poetry. Then get ready to share at Poetry Open Mic night, on Wednesday, April 9, at 6 p.m., at the Rockingham Library, in Bellows Falls. The public is most welcome to cheer on these brave souls. For more information, go to www.rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, or stop by the Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster Street.