Rockingham Library offers museum and park passes

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Looking for something fun, educational, and free to do with family? Have guests coming into town and want to show off Vermont’s cultural highlights? The Rockingham Free Public Library offers cardholders passes to museums, parks, and institutions throughout the state and in nearby communities. Passes can be reserved up to a month in advance, and provide free or greatly-reduced admission. Each pass can be checked out by library card holders age 18 and older for three days at a time.

Park and Museum passes available at the library include Echo Lake Aquarium and Science Center in Burlington, Vt.; The Nature Museum in Grafton, Vt.; Vermont’s History Museum in Barre, Vt.; Fort at No. 4 in Charlestown, N.H.; Vermont Institute of Natural Science in Quechee, Vt.; Billings Farm and Museum in Woodstock, Vt.; Vermont State Parks; Vermont Historic Sites; and the Cheshire Children’s Museum in Keene, N.H.

This spring and summer, the Rockingham Public Library invites you to discover Vermont’s treasures with trips to museums, parks, and historical sites. This exciting service is provided by the financial support of the Friends of the Rockingham Library, the Vermont Department of Libraries, and individual institutions. For more information, call the library at 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, or go online to www.rockinghamlibrary.org.