BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Pick up a copy of the short story “Beauty Contest” by Yoko Ogawa, and join the discussion of it on Monday, March 4, at 3 p.m. It’s surprising how many personal connections can be made reading this compact form of literature. Large print copies are available, too. The Rockingham Library will meet on the first Monday of each month to discuss a different short story. For more information, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, or call the library 802-463-4270.