Rockingham Library Home Energy Forum

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Wednesday, July 31, from 6:30-8 p.m., at the Rockingham Library in Bellows Falls, Vt., the Rockingham Energy Committee offers an installment of their Home Energy Forum, focusing on when it makes sense to replace the windows in a home, and if it does, the options for new windows, including their energy efficiency and “payback time,” when their energy savings will equal their cost. The speaker will be Brian Knowles from WW Building Supply in Newfane, who has long experience in working with builders and customers in the selection of windows. Participants can also join via Zoom at meeting ID 828 0438 9641, passcode 123456.

If you have questions, contact Rockingham Energy Committee Chair Peter Bergstrom at 802-444-1860 or rockinghamvtenergy@gmail.com. This program is free and open to the public.