Rockingham Library Cookbook Club looks at community recipes

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Part book club and part potluck, the Rockingham Free Public Library invites cooking enthusiasts to our cookbook club. For each scheduled meeting, we will take home copies of the same or similar cookbooks, and then prepare one of the recipes to bring to the next gathering.

The next gathering is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 7, at 5:30 p.m., at the library, and mulled apple cider will be served. This meeting’s pick is a community cookbook of your choice. Community cookbooks are collections of homecooked recipes, put together by religious organizations, school groups, families, booster clubs, and women’s organizations, to name a few. All these books are defined by a community, with heartfelt recipes collected from them, and bound together – usually with the signature plastic comb spine – with the goal of raising money to benefit a cause within the community. Pick your favorite, or see us at the library so we can help you find one.

The club is free to join, and cooks of all skill levels are welcome. For more information, email reference@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, or visit the library online at www.rockinghamlibrary.org or in person at 65 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.