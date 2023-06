ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rockingham Free Public Library book sale will be held June 23-25. On Friday, June 23, there will be a preview for members of the Friends of the Library, held from 12-7 p.m. Membership fees to join the Friends of the Library start at $10. Bookdealer memberships are $25. The book sale will be open to the public on Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day. On Saturday, the Friends of the Library will hold a bake sale during the book sale.