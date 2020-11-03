Rockingham Library awarded Vermont Arts Council grant

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Thanks to the Cultural Facilities Grant of $2,753 awarded by the Vermont Arts Council, and the Friends of the Library matching gift of $2,753, the Rockingham Library has created art exhibit space on all three floors of the library. The purchase and installation of art exhibit railings has expanded the library’s capacity to display artwork of various weights and sizes and allows fresh opportunities to showcase the work of local and regional artists.

Without the letters of support from former Town Manager Wendy Harrison and RAMP founder and director Robert McBride, this goal might never have been realized. Historic artwork now hangs in this historic Carnegie building, and with the addition of the new exhibit railings, the library will be able to host many other exhibits throughout the year, helping to fulfill the mission to be a cultural center for the community.

Artists interested in exhibiting their artwork should email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or call 802-463-4270 for more information.