Rockingham glass recycling

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Rockingham Recycling Center has started a glass recycling program at our facility on Route 5 South in Westminster. We request that people separate the following items from the recycling compactor: empty clear, green, brown, and blue glass bottles and jars, clean and with lids removed. We also accept drinking glasses. No window or mirror glass please. No pyrex, light bulbs, headlights, or windshield glass.

The glass dumpster is located behind the rubbish compactor, with appropriate signage. There is no charge to dispose of the glass items. We appreciate your patience as we institute this program. We remind users of the facility that new access stickers are available at the cashier’s office. The stickers should be visible by July 1.