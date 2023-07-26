RAMP Supports Bellows Falls Pride

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Throughout the month of June, Bellows Falls was a destination for LGBTQ+ persons in New England to celebrate Pride, a dedicated opportunity to recognize the queer community and bring attention to the struggle for equality and justice.

The success of Pride events has led the Bellows Falls Pride planning committee to become an initiative of The Rockingham Arts and Museum Project (RAMP), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in 1995 by Bellows Falls resident Robert McBride, with a mission of integrating arts and public interest. Partnering the work of Bellows Falls Pride with RAMP provides support and strengthens ties with the LGBTQ+ community. Future Bellows Falls Pride events will be presented under the RAMP umbrella.

McBride has long been involved in the intersection of art, social engagement, and creating opportunities for collaboration at local and state levels. “After almost 30 years, it’s important for RAMP to remain current and offer a lynchpin for new endeavors. Witnessing the incredible community engagement in Bellows Falls during the month of June acknowledged the desire of individuals, businesses, and the town to ensure that Bellows Falls/Rockingham is a place where everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation, feels safe and appreciated.”

Local events included sponsored films at the Bellows Falls Opera House, a photography exhibit to honor the founders of the historic Andrews Inn, the 10-town Amtrak Whistlestop Tour, a community dance at the Moose Lodge, and relocating the Andrews Inn historic marker to make it more visible to the public. Partnerships that have been developed with the town, local and state historic commissions, Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance, M&T Bank, and merchants will be continued.

A monthly events calendar is being developed through December 2023, and will be posted soon. For more information about Bellows Falls Pride, visit www.bellowsfallspride.com.