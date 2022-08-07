Robert Young, 1920-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Robert (Bob) Young died July 25 in Fort Wayne, Ind. He was 101 years old. He was born in Springfield, Vt., on Sept. 16, 1920, to Sidney and Ethel Young. Bob was one of seven children, four of whom owned and operated multiple businesses in Vermont and New Hampshire.

Bob enlisted into the army in 1942 and served four years, much of it in the Pacific theater during World War II. He returned to civilian life in 1946 and married Pearl (Peg) Bickford in 1943. Together they would have two children, Michael and Cynthia, and spend 51 years together until Peg’s death. Bob later married Arline Ellis. They lived in Venice, Fla., and Markle, Ind.

Bob is remembered for his love of apple growing, motorcycle riding, and wood working.

Bob is survived by his wife Arline, daughter Cindi Austin and her husband Dan, son Michael Young and his wife Joanne, grandchildren Seth Austin, Holly Velvis, Jason Young, and Derek Young, and great-grandchildren Cassidy Velvis, Morgan, Matthew, and Noah Young; siblings Shirley Cooper, Barbara Ross, and Francis Young, as well as stepchildren Cindy Kline, Dan, Mark, and Mike Ellis, and Lisa Pollack.

Bob was predeceased by his wife Peg, parents Sidney and Ethel Young, and siblings Sid, Bernard, and Richard Young.

A gravesite service with military honors will be held at Oakland Cemetery in Springfield on Sept. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m., followed by a reception at the Nolin-Murray Center in Springfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Vermont.