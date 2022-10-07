Robert Henry Wordell, 1950-2022

ATHENS, Vt. – On Sept. 26, 2022, Robert Henry Wordell (Bob) passed away peacefully, surrounded by his daughter Heidi Chase, (also his devoted caregiver) and her family after a battle with bladder cancer. Bob was born March 26, 1950 to Beatrice (Standish) Wordell and Raymond Everett Wordell Sr. in Lakeville, Mass., and attended schools in Lakeville, Mass. before moving to Jamaica, Vt, and then living in Athens, Grafton, Chester, Bellows Falls, and Westminster, Vt.

Robert married Cheryl Almeida, divorced, was a significant other to Shirley Smith for 13 years, later married Jean (Roby) Wordell, and was a caring father to his children Tammy Wordell, Michele Almeida, Robert Henry Smith, Rebecca Henrietta Smith, Victoria Roberta (Smith) Brown, Heidi Louise (Smith) Chase, and Harold Scott Smith.

Bob was a hard worker all his life; seldom without a job, working for various private individuals doing odd jobs and holding jobs with the town of Newfane, Vt., maple sugaring for Norman Knight for years, Gurney Brothers, Grafton Village Garage, Wilson and Lawrence, and Bazin Brothers, before retiring. Bob loved country music, his dog (Tilly), hunting, playing cribbage, chess, poker, and golfing for children’s charities, going to fairs, animal parks, potluck picnics, and spending birthdays and holidays with friends and family. He was a member of the Elks, Moose Lodge, VFW Lodge, and Polish American Club in Bellows Falls, Vt. throughout the years, where most weekends were spent socializing with his many friends.

Bob was predeceased by his mother, Beatrice (Standish) Wordell, his father, Raymond Everett Wordell, brothers, William and Dennis Wordell, and his sisters, Diana (Wordell) Obin, Uncle Gene Bowden, one stillborn sister, sisters, Susan and Deborah, a daughter, Rebecca Henrietta Smith, a grandson, Shane Brown of Jamaica, Vt., his Aunt Viola Bowden, Aunt Rita Standish, Uncle Warren Standish, and Uncle Orin Standish, as well as many other aunts, uncles, and other family members.

Bob is survived by his brother Raymond Everett Wordell Jr. and wife Mary of Lakeville, Mass. His children Tammy Wordell and her daughters Tianna and Talyn of Massachusetts, Michelle Almeida of Massachusetts, Robert Henry Smith (Heather) and their child Keagan Smith of Jamaica, Vt., Heidi Chase (Michael), and their children Teagan and Curtis of Bellows Falls, Vt., Victoria Brown (Timothy) and their children Nolan and Taylor of Jamaica, Vt., and Harold Smith and his children Jace and Elijah Smith of Jamaica, Vt. Also, grandchildren Anna Brown of Chester, Vt., and Aiden Brown of Brattleboro, Vt., as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Bob’s wishes were to not have a burial or services. There will be a potluck and Celebration of Life at the Legion in Bellows Falls on Oct. 15, 2022 from 2–5 p.m. All who knew him are welcome. Bring a dish and celebrate with us Bob style.