Rob Flax’s Boom Chick Trio at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts presents eclectic jazz combo Boom Chick Trio on Saturday, April 6, at 7:30 p.m. Equal parts hot swing, snarky songwriting, and lyrical storytelling, this energetic trio of virtuoso violin, guitar, and bass, plus three-part harmony vocals, will transport you to a speakeasy somewhere in the back of a bar. You might not be able to sit still in your seat, and you’ll have a smile on your face most of the show!

“Boom Chick,” what a name to express the hot jazz trio that are masters of their craft,” says Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “We’re excited to introduce these musicians to our community, because they cross some interesting lines between traditional sounds while making it feel exciting and new.”

Rob Flax possesses a rare combination of skills: he is an award-winning virtuoso violinist, classically trained but known for his jazz and improvisational pyrotechnics and irresistible grooves; he is also a powerhouse vocalist, capable of silky crooning a la Nat King Cole or visceral Chicago blues shouts.

For many years, Flax performed mostly solo – it takes a special kind of musician to keep pace with his stylistic breadth and depth – but after much searching, he’s finally found a band that can keep up: Rob Flax’s Boom Chick Trio is a new “supergroup” that features Slava Tolstoy on guitar and Max Ridley on bass. Max and Slava both are incredible instrumentalists who have chops for days, but know how to balance their prowess in service of the song.

Together, the three string-wielding maestros have forged a powerful group dynamic, developed over years of gigging and concerts, and the result is an interplay that will bring a smile to your face.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Tickets are discounted in advance through www.nextstagearts.org. There is also a livestream option. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine, and cocktail cash bar. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit the website above.