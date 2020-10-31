River Valley Animal Protection League bi-level cage drive

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – The River Valley Animal Protection League’s Bi-Level Cage Drive is off and running with two exciting grant donations. We thank Mascoma Bank for its generous grant of $2,000 and Claremont Savings Bank Foundation’s generosity with its $500 grant.

River Valley Animal Protection League is an volunteer nonprofit dedicated to providing a shelter for homeless cats with the objective of finding each one a forever home; improving the quality of life in our community through trap, neuter, and return programs; supporting low-cost spay and neuter clinics; distribution of donated pet food to community members who might be struggling and to the local food pantry; encouraging the humane treatment of all animals; and supporting the enforcement of animal laws.

The Bi-Level Cage Drive began with the need to purchase appropriate cages for the ongoing isolation or housing of cats that are under our care. For the past 13 years, the facility has limped along making use of donated cages. However, we need to purchase bi-level cages with sliding partitions to be used for isolation or quarantine. These cages provide an extra level of safety for the caregivers of those cats who cannot be safely handled during isolation and quarantine. As volunteer Chris Robbins recently said, “Cats need the option of privacy; our cages are too small and open to provide that. Also, the litter boxes can be difficult to remove for cleaning – especially when fending off a cat who wants out of the cage!”

Quarantine can last from 10 days to 4 months depending on the circumstances. We have successfully adopted out many otherwise healthy cats that, without this process, would have been euthanized. The initial goal is to purchase 10 new cages. It is expensive with each cage costing approximately $1,200.

Donations would be much appreciated and can be sent to River Valley Animal Protection League, P.O. Box 860, Charlestown, N.H. 03603 or at www.rivervalleyapl.wordpress.com through PayPal.