River poetry workshop at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Thursday, March 7, from 3-5 p.m., at the Rockingham Library, Vermont River Conservancy is offering a free river-themed poetry workshop. Participants will read and discuss poems about rivers from a variety of styles, cultures, and time periods, share their reactions, and talk through the poetic craft moves that make the poems tick. Then participants will set off to write their own river poems with the encouragement of the instructor. Workshop instructor Hayley Kolding is an ecologist and poet who currently serves VRC in the role of southern Vermont conservation manager. These workshops are free and open to the public. Walk-ins are welcome. For more information, or to request poems in advance, visit www.vermontriverconservancy.org/south.