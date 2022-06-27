Richard Nash, 1936-2022 🇺🇸

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Richard E. Nash, 86, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, surrounded by his family at the Veterans’ Home in Bennington, Vt., where he was a resident. During his time there, he developed close friendships with Laurie Dix, Nurse Manager, Corey McCann, LCSW, and Christine Weeden, LNA, along with the many other dedicated staff.

He was born May 3, 1936, in Bellows Falls, Vt., the son of Stillman and Edith (Sawyer) Nash. He had six brothers and one sister.

He attended schools in Langdon, N.H. and Charlestown, N.H.

Richard enlisted in the U.S. Army in May of 1953 and completed recruitment training at Fort Drum, N.Y. Additional assignments included an aircraft mechanic training at Fort Eustis, Va., and a one year overseas tour in Germany. While serving on active duty, he achieved the rank of SP3. Awards and decorations include: Marksman carbine, National Defense Metal, and Good Conduct Medal. Richard served three years active duty and five years of active reserve service. He was honorably discharged at the completion of his enlistment.

In 1961, he married Joyce Bingham. They went on to have a family of five children. They parted in 1997.

He worked for Frank W. Whitcomb Construction Corporation for many years. After that, he worked at Silver Forest and then became a “handyman” for many people. Work was an important part of his life and he took great pride in it.

He was an avid gardener of which included, vegetables, flowers, fruit trees, and shrubs. Additionally, he enjoyed landscaping his gardens and the property around his home. Some of his hobbies were buying, restoring, and showing steam engines with his sons, fishing, driving to Greenfield, Mass. to buy lottery tickets with his family, eating out, and socializing at local restaurants.

He is survived by his former wife, Joyce Nash; his son, David Nash of Gold Canyon, Ariz.; his daughter, Tammy Nash of North Walpole, N.H.; his daughter, Donna Kilburn and her husband James (a special son-in-law); and his son, Brad Nash of Walpole, N.H.. He had nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Tracy Nash of Walpole, N.H.

As per his request, there will be no calling hours or graveside service. A small, private memorial will be held at a later date with his immediate family. Donations in his name may be made to the Vermont Veterans’ Home, 325 North St., Bennington, VT 05201, Attn: Activities Department.