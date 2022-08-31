Richard Matush, 2022

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Richard “Rick” Matush, 70, of Rockingham, passed away on Aug. 23, 2022.

Rick graduated in 1970 from Pennsbury High School in Fairless Hills, Pa. He spent time as a Seabee in the U.S. Navy, and worked as a machinist for the U.S. Steel Company until a stroke at the age of 28. Although partially paralyzed, he never complained and lived life to its fullest.

Rick was a character; he had stories to fill volumes, as all his friends would attest. His niece and nephews never tired of listening to Uncle Rick go on with a tale. Over the years, Rick loved his many dogs as much as a person could. He loved fishing and hunting, and always had a menagerie of fish in his aquarium.

Rick moved from the Poconos to live his last 20 years in Vermont, where he shared stories with new friends and hosted childhood pals who would come to visit, including dear friends Marc and JP.

Rick was predeceased by his parents, Stephen and Eleanor (Bailey) Matush. He is survived by his two brothers and their families: Dave and his wife Adrienne, of Effort, Pa., and their children Zack, Stephanie, and Sam Matush; and Steve and his wife Barbara Schultz of Springfield, Vt., and their sons Matt and Nick Matush and Tavis and Julian Burns.

The family is thankful to Rick’s caretakers and for frequent assistance from the town’s rescue squad where donations can be sent to Rockingham Volunteer Fire Department, 5 Transport Park, Bellows Falls, VT 05101.