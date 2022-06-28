Richard Dwinell, 1938-2022 🇺🇸

BALTIMORE, Vt. – Richard D. Dwinell, 84, of Baltimore, Vt., passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born on March 19, 1938, in St. Johnsbury, Vt. to the late Edward L. and Maisie I. Adams-Dwinell.

Richard served eight years in the Army National Guard, starting in the 1960s. He worked at the Fellows Gear Shaper for 37 years as a machine tool repairman.

He enjoyed fabricating anything he could, and fixing his own vehicles.

He is survived by his companion, Velcea Kae, his two sons, Bradley Dwinell and his wife Kathy Jo, Danuel Dwinell and his companion Lisa Thomas, and the mother of his sons, Margaret K. Dwinell. His grandchildren, Kyle Dwinell and his fiance Lisa Abbott and her son Ryan Bublat; Kristen McMillen and her husband Christopher; Brenden and Camden Dwinell, as well as his great-grandson, Carter Labarge. Also step-daughter, Tabatha Gonyo.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Gilbert and Sterling Dwinell, and by his sister, Connie Davis.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family, at a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.