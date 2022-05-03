Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun seeks re-election

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Representative Michelle Bos-Lun from Westminster has announced that she will be seeking re-election for a second term serving in the Vermont House of Representatives. Bos-Lun submitted signature sheets from registered voters to the Rockingham Town Office the morning of April 26, 2022. Fifty signatures are a requirement for a candidate to get their name on the ballot.

After redistricting changes, Bos-Lun will be seeking re-election for one of two seats in the new Windham 3 district which will include all of Westminster, Rockingham, and Brookline.

The district she was elected to in 2020 was Windham 4, which has included 95% of Westminster, Putney, and Dummerston. For the next ten years, Windham 4 will be a one-seat district consisting of only Putney and Dummerston. Bos-Lun will serve Windham 4 for the rest of this year.

For the 2020 election, Bos-Lun was endorsed by Rights and Democracy, the Sierra Club, Vermont Conservation Voters, VPIRG, VSEA, VEA, and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund. She did not accept donations from any corporations or endorsing organizations.

“A Re-election Launch Gathering will be held at Representative Bos-Lun’s home in Westminster on June 4, 2022 at 1 p.m.,” reported her campaign manager, Simon Rosenbaum. “Community members are welcome to meet and talk with Michelle and other elected officials at this kick off to her re-election campaign”. Rep. Bos-Lun will be joined on June 4 by Rep. Mrowicki, former Rep. Nader Hashim, Rep. Taylor Small, and former Rep. Kitty Toll. The gathering will include live music, homemade and homegrown snacks, and treats from Windham county.

Bos-Lun is a high school teacher who has worked in restorative justice and directed youth programs. She serves on the Corrections and Institutions Committee in the VT House of Representatives. For more information, contact Representative Bos-Lun at michelleforvt@gmail.com.