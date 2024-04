CHESTER, Vt. – State Rep. Heather Chase, Windsor-Windham district, will be at Whiting Library, 117 Main Street in Chester, Vt., on Saturday, April 27, from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., to meet with residents of the Town of Chester, to discuss issues of concern or questions you may have regarding current matters being reviewed by the Vermont Legislature.

If you are not able to attend, you may contact Rep. Chase by email at hchase@leg.state.vt.us, or by phone at 802-875 4663.