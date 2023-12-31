Renee Bailey, 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – In loving memory of Renee Bailey of Springfield, Vt., who passed away peacefully on Dec. 20, having lived 100 years. She was a remarkable woman who found her true love amidst the backdrop of history.

During WWII, she crossed paths with her husband Dwight; he passed away on Aug. 12, 2014. Their love story became a testament to the enduring power of resilience and love during adversity.

Whenever possible, she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and going for long drives. Her family recalls how her home always smelled like freshly baked fruit pies. Renee lived a life full of cherished memories. As we bid our beloved mother farewell, let us remember her smile, laughter, and remarkable spirit that lives on.

Renee is survived by her four children Shirley, Frank, Corenne, and Reid who was her caretaker; her five grandchildren Karen, Michelle, Tammy, Tanya, and Sam; and her nine great-grandchildren Ben, Marshall, Evangeline, Victoria, Olivia, Noah, Sofia, Amelia, and Julia.

She is predeceased by her husband Dwight and grandson David.

May she rest in peace alongside her husband.

Services will be held at Davis Memorial Chapel in the spring of 2024.