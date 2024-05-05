Reinbow Riding Center Volunteer Orientation

BELMONT, Vt. – As Reinbow Riding Center, a local therapeutic horsemanship center established in 2008, gears up for the new season, we begin by hosting our annual Volunteer Orientation Clinic on Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m. This clinic will be held at our riding facility located at Stone Wall Farm, 892 Tarbellville Road in Belmont, Vt.

This Clinic is the first community event we do each year, inviting anyone interested in volunteering to join us. Some of you may already be aware of what we do, but for those who would like to learn more, please join us for this event and be introduced to the wonderful world of therapeutic horsemanship, a world that helps improve the lives of our many special needs participants. Our mission is to improve the wellbeing of individuals with unique physical, emotional, and/or cognitive needs through a special therapeutic equine experience. To do this requires many helpful hands and wonderful horses. This program gives individuals with challenges a chance to experience the generosity of horses, allowing them to gain confidence, improve their physical abilities, and develop a sense of independence.

Volunteers are a very important part of this program; the rewards are immeasurable. To volunteer, you do not need to be a “horse person” or have any experience with horses. We will be happy to teach you. You must be 14 years of age or older to work with the horses, but there are also many other volunteer opportunities available that do not involve working directly with horses. As a continually growing organization, there are all sorts of tasks that need doing, from helping maintain the grounds, to administration, special events, publicity, photography, videotaping, and so much more. High school students, college students, and others can also participate to get credit for community service requirements. Please let us know where you can best share your talents. To learn more, including why volunteers are such an important part of this program, and obtain the volunteer handbook and application, visit our website, www.reinbowridingcenter.org/volunteer, or contact janetupton@reinbowridingcenter.org. We can’t wait to open for the season and get our program started on May 28, and hope you will join us.

If you are interested in helping to support the mission of Reinbow Riding Center, please consider donating to this local 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. To learn more, go to www.reinbowridingcenter.org/support-us. You can also show your support by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.