Reinbow Riding Center thanks 2024 supporters

BELMONT, Vt. – Reinbow Riding Center, a therapeutic horsemanship center based in Rutland County, would like to thank the following organizations for their generous support for our 2024 season: United Way of Rutland County, George W. Mergens Foundation, The Windham Foundation, M&T Charitable Foundation, Ben & Jerry’s Foundation, Magris Talc, Carris Reels, VELCO, Stewart’s Shops, and Custom Equine Nutrition. Their contributions provided the funding that allowed us to provide 118 horsemanship lessons. Reinbow Riding Center strives to meet the needs of every individual that participates in our therapeutic horsemanship programs, mounted or unmounted, regardless of their ability to pay.

Reinbow Riding Center is also currently engaged in a business sponsorship drive, in order to diversify its revenue sources, with a goal towards long-term sustainability. Regional businesses were recently sent letters of invitation. Sponsorship levels range from “Bucket of Oats” at $250 or more, to “Gallop Along with Us” at $5,000 or more. If you are interested in helping to support the mission of Reinbow Riding Center, please consider sponsoring or donating to this local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 2008. To learn more about the various ways to make a contribution, go to www.reinbowridingcenter.org/support-us.

For information about opportunities to volunteer with us, you can learn more and apply at www.reinbowridingcenter.org/volunteer.

The mission of Reinbow Riding Center is to improve the wellbeing of individuals with unique physical, emotional, and/or cognitive challenges through a therapeutic equine experience. For more information about the organization and our programs, please visit our website at www.reinbowridingcenter.org.

